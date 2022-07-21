Aesthetically, Channel Tres has carved out a distinct sound for himself that he dubs “Compton House.” Beyond the moniker though, when you hear a Channel Tres track, it’s uncanny. His drums hit with a particular rhythm that’s immediately recognizable as one of his creations, with each subsequent production leveling up the previous work.

Now he has announced his debut album, Real Cultural Sh*t, due out this fall on Godmode. After a flow of stealthy EPs over the last handful of year, including this past March’s fully-instrumental Refresh, this is an anticipated drop for Channel Tres to say the least. Along with the announcement, comes the single “Just Can’t Get Enough” which is absolute flames. Soaked with ’70s disco soul vibe, this is a song of the summer candidate no doubt.

“Some people say this ain’t black music,” Channel Tres says in a statement. “Well it ain’t. It’s black precision. And I’m as precise as they can be.”

Channel Tres has also announced his first headlining tour of North America. You can check out all of those dates below, along with his existing festival plays and support slots for Flume.

Listen to “Just Can’t Get Enough” above and check out the Real Cultural Sh*t album artwork below.

07/24 — Salmo, BC @ Shambhala Festival

08/05 — Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival

08/10 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

08/12 — Buftea, Romania @ Summer Well

08/13 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Three Days of O

08/14 — Marseille, France @ Baou

08/18 — St. Pölten, Austria @ Frequency Festival

08/19 — Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/20 — Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands

08/27 — London, UK @ All Points East

08/28 — Saint Cloud, France @ Rock en Seine

09/04 — Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

09/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/28 — Albuquerque, NM @ Electric Playhouse

09/30 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/01 — Dallas, TX The @ Echo

10/02 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Leland City Club

10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/08 — Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/13 — Washington D.C. @ Ai

10/14 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/11 — Perth, Australia @ Red Hill Auditorium (with Flume)

11/16 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage (with Flume)

11/18 — Sydney, Australia @ The Dome at Sydney Showground (with Flume)

11/24 — Melbourne, Australia @ John Cain Arena (with Flume)

12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/10 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

12/14 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

12/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub