Aesthetically, Channel Tres has carved out a distinct sound for himself that he dubs “Compton House.” Beyond the moniker though, when you hear a Channel Tres track, it’s uncanny. His drums hit with a particular rhythm that’s immediately recognizable as one of his creations, with each subsequent production leveling up the previous work.
Now he has announced his debut album, Real Cultural Sh*t, due out this fall on Godmode. After a flow of stealthy EPs over the last handful of year, including this past March’s fully-instrumental Refresh, this is an anticipated drop for Channel Tres to say the least. Along with the announcement, comes the single “Just Can’t Get Enough” which is absolute flames. Soaked with ’70s disco soul vibe, this is a song of the summer candidate no doubt.
“Some people say this ain’t black music,” Channel Tres says in a statement. “Well it ain’t. It’s black precision. And I’m as precise as they can be.”
Channel Tres has also announced his first headlining tour of North America. You can check out all of those dates below, along with his existing festival plays and support slots for Flume.
Listen to “Just Can’t Get Enough” above and check out the Real Cultural Sh*t album artwork below.
07/24 — Salmo, BC @ Shambhala Festival
08/05 — Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival
08/10 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
08/12 — Buftea, Romania @ Summer Well
08/13 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Three Days of O
08/14 — Marseille, France @ Baou
08/18 — St. Pölten, Austria @ Frequency Festival
08/19 — Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/20 — Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands
08/27 — London, UK @ All Points East
08/28 — Saint Cloud, France @ Rock en Seine
09/04 — Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival
09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival
09/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/28 — Albuquerque, NM @ Electric Playhouse
09/30 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/01 — Dallas, TX The @ Echo
10/02 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Leland City Club
10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/08 — Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.
10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/13 — Washington D.C. @ Ai
10/14 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/11 — Perth, Australia @ Red Hill Auditorium (with Flume)
11/16 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage (with Flume)
11/18 — Sydney, Australia @ The Dome at Sydney Showground (with Flume)
11/24 — Melbourne, Australia @ John Cain Arena (with Flume)
12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
12/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
12/10 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
12/14 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
12/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub