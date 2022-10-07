GloRilla BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022
Getty Image
Music

GloRilla Fans Drew Gospel Connections After They Discovered Her Religious Middle Name

by: Twitter

GloRilla fans are losing their minds (in a good way) over discovering the rapper’s full name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods — specifically, over her middle name. It seems to have started after one fan in particular found GloRilla’s Wikipedia page and posted it on Twitter. “IKYFLTM,” the user wrote, complete with a crying emoji.

Another pointed out a video where GloRilla is doing a freestyle and confirms that her middle name is, in fact, Hallelujah. “I owe it to my lord and savior / Middle name Hallelujah, so yeah,” she raps. Even funnier, is the fact someone pointed out that it was filmed in a school zone. “and this is in a school zone? an educator, a mentor,” they replied.

Recently, GloRilla won the award for Best Breakthrough Artist at the BET Awards. “I don’t want to cry my makeup off,” she said after her win. “Yall, I’m crying. I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO. Y’all I don’t know what to say! Let’s go!” She also announced her major label debut album, Anyways, Life’s Great.

Anyways, Life’s Great… is out 11/11 via CMG/Interscope. Pre-save it here.

