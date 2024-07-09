In a roundabout way, one of Doja Cat’s unspoken wishes might have just been granted. The “F*ck The Girls” rapper’s X (formerly Twitter) account appears to have been hacked by “Crypto Bros.”

Back in March, Doja Cat announced her hiatus from social media, stating mental health concerns due to the public’s constant criticism. But shortly after, she returned to tease her single, “Masc.” Today (July 8), Doja Cat took to her official Instagram page to confirm that her latest posts on X were indeed not her.

“My Twitter’s been hacked,” she wrote. “These messages are not from me.”

The messages in question are several calls for her followers to invest in cryptocurrency.

https://twitter.com/DojaCat/status/1810444358380052819

Other uploads include shady notes directed at her rumored musical foes, Iggy Azalea and Nicki Minaj. Ironically, Azalea nearly found herself in a feud with SZA after she took to her page to promote another cryptocurrency in May.

The hackers’ fun didn’t stop there. They also used their control over the account to promote another musician — Weiland.

“Weiland motivates me to chase the bag,” wrote the hacker. “Doja cat’s music is demonic.”

BREAKING NEWS: MAINSTREAM DEMONIC ARTIST DOJA CAT IS CO SIGNING UNDERGOUND ARTIST @gavinweiland pic.twitter.com/mDe4jRscC3 — . (@DojaCat) July 8, 2024

Im begging you to just listen to weiland — . (@DojaCat) July 8, 2024

weiland motivates me to chase the bag doja cats music is demonic — . (@DojaCat) July 8, 2024

Doja Cat doesn’t seem to be bothered by the social media breach. In fact, it may encourage her to give up on the platform all together.