doja cat
Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat’s X (Twitter) Account Was Supposedly Hacked By A Set Of Crypto Bros, But The Rapper Isn’t Fazed

In a roundabout way, one of Doja Cat’s unspoken wishes might have just been granted. The “F*ck The Girls” rapper’s X (formerly Twitter) account appears to have been hacked by “Crypto Bros.”

Back in March, Doja Cat announced her hiatus from social media, stating mental health concerns due to the public’s constant criticism. But shortly after, she returned to tease her single, “Masc.” Today (July 8), Doja Cat took to her official Instagram page to confirm that her latest posts on X were indeed not her.

“My Twitter’s been hacked,” she wrote. “These messages are not from me.”

Doja Cat hacked Instagram Stories 07082024 screenshot
Instagram

The messages in question are several calls for her followers to invest in cryptocurrency.

https://twitter.com/DojaCat/status/1810444358380052819

Other uploads include shady notes directed at her rumored musical foes, Iggy Azalea and Nicki Minaj. Ironically, Azalea nearly found herself in a feud with SZA after she took to her page to promote another cryptocurrency in May.

The hackers’ fun didn’t stop there. They also used their control over the account to promote another musician — Weiland.

“Weiland motivates me to chase the bag,” wrote the hacker. “Doja cat’s music is demonic.”

Doja Cat doesn’t seem to be bothered by the social media breach. In fact, it may encourage her to give up on the platform all together.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors