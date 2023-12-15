According to Doja Cat , she lives for all of the public’s attention, whether good or bad. On her album Scarlet , she used several verses across tracks like “ Agora Hills ,” “ 97 ,” and “F*ck The Girls” to address some of the online chatter. While it was clear for most of her bars who she was aiming at, “F*ck The Girls” was intentionally vague.

What’s The Meaning Behind Doja Cat’s “F*ck The Girls?”

Yesterday (December 14), during a sit-down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the rapper revealed that despite rumors that the track was a subtle shot at frenemy Nicki Minaj or any other musician, it was actually about stan culture (an ongoing feud for her).

“It’s me saying f*ck Stan Twitter,” she said. “There’s that obsessiveness behind it, all the malice towards women in stan culture. The condescending-ness of people being like, ‘Mother, oh my god, queen, mother,’ and expecting them to give and deliver and serve for the purpose of serving and not just expressing themselves. And in the same breath, they’ll insult that person as well as call them ‘mother.’ None of that sh*t is real, that’s where ‘F*ck The Girls’ comes from.”

Here’s Doja Cat’s spicy second verse for “F*ck The Girls.”

“Said suck my d*ck, clit, tits, I’m yellin’ “666” / I can’t believe how bold you think the line’s that thin / I’m gettin’ rich-rich-rich, how many lick-lick-licks / Is it gon’ take to feel the barrel of my / Now what the heck, darn, frick? Y’all want attention / Since when was y’all my bastard children? Go ‘head and raise y’all self / Come get ya badass kids, no need to mention / I been sittin’ on that thought for a minute, now I got time for a min / I’m never poppin’ no sh*t, I focus most on my craft / I stay on top of my sh*t, but y’all done got me convinced / That I’m the popularist, that’s why you watchin’ my moves / So check the time on ya wrist, that’s why my mama said.”

Watch Doja’s full Apple Music interview above.