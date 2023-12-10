Was Doja Cat Supposed To Be On Nicki Minaj’s ‘Cowgirl’ Song?

As Doja Cat makes her way around the country with special guests Doechii and Ice Spice, she’s winning over skeptics online and in person. Unfortunately, she’s hit a snag. On Saturday, December 9, Nicki Minaj decided to celebrate the release of her long-awaited album Pink Friday 2 virtually with fans. Usually, Nicki would head over to Queen Radio for the informal chat, but with that no longer an option, she turned to online broadcaster Stationhead.

Barbz wanted to glimpse into Nicki’s mind during the stream as they asked about collaborators on the body of work. But when one viewer suggested Nicki link back up with Doja Cat, she revealed that she already tried.

According to Nicki, Doja passed on the opportunity to join forces again on her album. “She passed on it. She said she don’t think I like her,” she said. “I guess our record-breaking No. 1 wasn’t proof.” Fans now believe Doja Cat was originally supposed to appear on Nicki’s song “Cowgirl.” Currently, Lourdiz is the featured artist on the song.

.@NICKIMINAJ says a female rapper had full verse on “Cowgirl” & dropped out due to speculation that she didn’t like them. This confirms an earlier comment that it was @DojaCat. pic.twitter.com/0eik8gE9WE — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) December 9, 2023

However, while performing in Omaha, Nebraska, Doja Cat showed her support, screaming, “Thank you, Nicki, I love you! Pink Friday 2!” So, people online are confused: Is there a silent feud going on between Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj?