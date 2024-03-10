The tension between Doja Cat and users online has become too much to handle. From the criticism about her rumored boyfriend to being branded a “Satanist,” the “Paint The Town Red” rapper is done defending herself across social media. Yesterday (March 9), Doja announced she was done with the Instagram platform.

Before Doja deactivated her account, she penned a note to explain what went into the decision. “Hey, I’m gonna deactivate because I’m not really feeling this anymore,” she wrote. “You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative. But I just feel like this is getting to be too much.”

She went on to provide examples of what she’s had to endure. “The way I’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have f*cked up thoughts,” she said. “Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”

Back in July 2023, Doja called out her “Kittenz” super fans for their “silly” support name and demanded they “get a job.” After her statement, many pages dedicated to her were deactivated in protest, and she lost over 250,000 Instagram followers. Since then, users who called her out for past jokes about Cardi B and Kanye West have monitored her online activity.

