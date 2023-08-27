Based on the lyrics of her new single, “Money Come,” financial gain is a clear motivating factor for rapper Iggy Azalea. Unfortunately, fans of Iggy weren’t able to get their money’s worth after she was reportedly forced to end her recent show early. On Friday, August 25, during Iggy’s scheduled concert at the Gamers8 event in Saudi Arabia, she suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Although Iggy has discussed her love for her body, her skin-tight onstage attire just couldn’t handle all the curves. In the clip captured by concertgoers, Iggy, dressed in what appears to be a latex catsuit, moves along to the choreography. But the garment quickly began to slip from her left leg, nearly exposing her intimate area.

As she places her hand to cover her private area, just in case the split rose any further, she looks to the side of the stage for guidance. Typically, a wardrobe malfunction can be brushed off, but because of the country’s strict dress code and other modesty laws, she ended the show.

the moment iggy azalea’s pants split. pic.twitter.com/SOKBbddbZK — IGGY AZALEA DAILY (@IADaily) August 26, 2023

I was at the Iggy Azalea show in Riyadh and she had wardrobe malfunction and they had to stop the show. It was lowkey iconic. pic.twitter.com/l27SyEVXt0 — Momiji 🐉 (@LumpyMo) August 25, 2023

In a now-deleted series of posts on social media, Iggy issued an apology to fans. On Instagram, she wrote, “Saudi Arabia… Wasssssss…. probably the worst possible place to have my pants split & unfortunately, I wasn’t permitted to end the show. 🤷‍♀️🥲. BUT silver lining, the promoters were amazingly kind to me & the PEOPLE who came were the absolute most supportive.”

In a screenshot captured by Page Six, Iggy also took to Twitter to write, “I love you guys. This was not what I intended for the show, but it’s a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment 😭🫶.”