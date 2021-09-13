In addition to her hosting duties for the 2021 MTV VMAs, Planet Her popstar Doja Cat also performed her song “Been Like This.” Suspended above the stage in the center of an LED halo, Doja defied gravity before dropping down to the Earth to perform “You Right” with elaborate choreography and string accompaniment from an orchestra surrounding her dance floor.

Doja’s hosting gig was announced after she was revealed as a performer, but it’s likely that she earned both with her appearance last year. In 2020, Doja performed her hits “Like That” and “Say So” with a sci-fi-inspired staging, albeit without fans in attendance. This year, she got to show her stuff in front of an adoring audience, and the energy reflected the improved environment. This year’s performance comes in the wake of the release of Doja’s third album, Planet Her, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, spending four weeks at that position led by the singles “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA and “You Right” featuring The Weeknd. A deluxe version of the album added Atlanta trap rapper Gunna and legendary female rapper Eve.

Not only did Doja Cat perform and host, but she was also nominated for five Moon Men, including Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More,” Best Visual Effects for “You Right,” and Artist Of The Year. She’s co-nominated with Saweetie for Best Art Direction for their collaboration “Best Friend.”

Watch Doja Cat’s VMA performance of “Been Like This” above.