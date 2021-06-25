The wait is finally over. After teasing her third album, Planet Her for the better part of the last year, Doja Cat has finally graced her fans with its release. The project arrives after she spent most of 2020 promoting songs from her second album, Hot Pink. This includes the chart-topping “Say So” and the TikTok favorite “Streets.” All of that is in the past now as Doja begins the third chapter of her career for Planet Her with a brand new video for “You Right” with The Weeknd.

The new track is also accompanied by a majestic video that follows Doja as she walks through an elegant palace as she details her desires for a man despite being in a relationship with another one. Planet Her was led by two singles, “Kiss Me More” with SZA and “Need To Know.” The former was an effort that submitted itself onto the list of song of the summer contenders. The duo also performed it at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The latter was a track Doja delivered to hold fans over until the album’s release. All in all, Planet Her arrives with additional features from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, and JID.

As for what’s next, Doja will soon make an appearance in the second season of Lil Dicky’s TV show, Dave, and take the stage alongside Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, and more for the Made In America festival.

You can watch the video for “You Right” above.

Planet Her is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.