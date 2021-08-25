Doja Cat Has Been Announced As The Host Of The 2021 MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV VMAs are right around the corner and the host will be none other than the 2020 VMAs standout Doja Cat, according to Variety. After announcing Doja would be one of this year’s performers alongside Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo, the show’s producers evidently wanted more of Doja’s quirky, electric energy on stage, perhaps believing her “go-with-it” attitude could help keep a handle on any unexpected shenanigans.

Doja’s proved pretty good at rolling with unusual occurrences, turning a recent fall into some impromptu choreo, so having her host could come in handy should the VMAs’ penchant for unscripted antics rear its head. She’s also proved to be immune to being canceled, joking that she’s survived fan backlashes “maybe 350 times,” which gives more support to her case.

I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯 Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @MTV pic.twitter.com/R44V9VRUWo — yeeeeeees (@DojaCat) August 25, 2021

The hosting selection caps an eventful year for the rising star, who released her third album Planet Her in June after performing her breakout hit song “Say So” at the 2021 Grammys. The album turned out to be her highest charting one to date, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, spending four weeks at that position. She previously performed “Say So” at last year’s VMAs, impressing with an intergalactic rendition of the track blended into a medley with “Like That.”

The VMAs are set for September 12 at the Barclay’s Center in New York.