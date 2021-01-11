Drake has his ear to the ground when it comes to up-and-coming musicians, like when the rapper signed PartyNextDoor to his OVO label way back in 2013. But Drake also keeps an eye out for viral fame, much to the delight of young Nigerian artist Hyzah. After his freestyle went viral over the weekend, Drake gave a friendly cosign to the aspiring musician.

Hyzah’s viral moment sparked when a Twitter user walked passed him on the street in Lagos and was blown away by his rhythmic flow. After posting a video of him, Hyzah’s image went viral and other clips of his different freestyles began to circulate.

so I just heard this guy as I was strolling in my area… pic.twitter.com/s2ZwKF6jnB — Take Me Out Now (@AmaraAgwu) January 9, 2021

In the midst of his viral fame, Hyzah made an Instagram account to further share his music. Hyzah gained tens of thousands of followers overnight as more people saw his videos. One of the many followers was Drake himself, an impressive feat as the rapper only follows 2,400 people compared to his 74.2 million follower count.

Sharing news of Drake’s follow, Hyzah wrote: “Just yesterday i had only 2 followers only to wake up this morning to see Drake @champagnepapi following me…”

Drake’s support didn’t end there. After Hyzah publicly thanked Drake, the rapper and the young artist swapped some friendly DMs. “U are amazing,” Drake praised Hyzah in a message.

Guys take one min of your time to check out @OfficialHyzah Mans Got mad sound 🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥… Drake Dm him already on IG. Hyzah, Grace has found you.. 🔥🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀way up!!! pic.twitter.com/uhG3sMPe9L — Jaiyejeje Omo IYALODE..🕊 (@JeJaiye) January 10, 2021

Check out Drake cosigning Hyzah above.