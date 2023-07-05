Tonight (July 5) is a big one for Drake and 21 Savage fans, as the rappers are set to kick off the joint It’s All A Blur Tour in Chicago. Before they take the stage, though, Drake shared a teaser video, in which he gets deep in thought while looking back at his life, specifically a moment before his audition for Degrassi: The Next Generation as a kid.

The video is just a black screen with white text captioning his words as he says over some minimal music:

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind the idea that like, one day, life ends and it just all goes black, and I guess that question, like, sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought. And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times. I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life. And before my audition, I went to this kid’s house and um, I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure and I got high with these kids right before my audition. And um, I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day, or you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma and this is just like me playing out my ideal life, and yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible, but I definitely wonder sometimes.”

Check out the video below.