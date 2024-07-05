Yesterday (July 4), Kendrick Lamar dropped the official music video for chart-topping diss track, “Not Like Us.” But if you thought for a second, Drake would duck and hide until things died down, you might just end up with egg on your face.

One of the culture’s biggest annual events, Essence Festival, could be the “First Person Shooter” rapper’s ticket back into the public’s good graces. Well, Birdman surely thinks so. Starting tonight (July 5), the festival’s evening concert series will spotlight some of music’s biggest names with a heavy emphasis on New Orleans natives.

In an exclusive chat with People, Birdman teased that not only will his performance later commemorate the 30th anniversary of Cash Money Records, but he has several surprise guests lined up, which could very well include Drake.

“Everybody you’re thinking of as far as Cash Money [will be there],” he said. “A lot of people that started with me when we was young in the game. It’s going to be a great night.”

Although Drake has his own record label, OVO Sound, he owes his start in music to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records imprint and, by extension, Birdman. With Lil Wayne’s heart set on headlining Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans, this could be an epic bounce back for Drake from rap’s most talked about beef.