At long last, Adele’s return to the music world became official on Thursday as she delivered “Easy On Me,” the lead single to her long-awaited fourth album, 30. The track is the singer’s first official track in the nearly six years that passed since she shared her third album, 25. Adele’s return has been celebrated all throughout the music industry from the smallest fans to the bigger artists. This includes Drake who took to his Instagram Story to praise the singer and her new single moments after it was made available to the world.

Drake shows love to Adele’s new single #EasyOnMe. “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single” pic.twitter.com/tjZOySv0AF — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2021

“One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single,” the rapper captioned a picture of Adele that he shared to his Instagram Story before adding, “WOIIIIIII.”

Drake and Adele’s friendship is one that’s documented fairly well over the past couple of years. She attended the rapper’s birthday party in 2019 and sent him well wishes on her Instagram Story afterward.

“Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi,” she wrote.

More recently, she told viewers during a surprise Instagram Livestream that her favorite album of 2021 is Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

In addition to receiving praise from Drake and others, “Easy On Me” reportedly broke the record for the fastest song to reach No. 1 of the iTunes US chart as it claimed to the top just three minutes after the song’s release.

You can view Drake’s post to Adele above.