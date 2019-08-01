Drake Is Releasing A New ‘Care Package’ Compilation Album

Getty Image

It feels like this is the first summer in ages without a new Drake album, but the rapper isn’t leaving fans totally hungry in 2019.

Drake took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to announce the release of a new project, Care Package. The compilation album will gather loose songs that were released throughout Drake’s career, and will be released on August 2.

Care Package will include classic titles like “Trust Issues,” “Free Spirit,” “5AM in Toronto,” and “Dreams Money Can Buy,” all of which were released as standalone cuts over the years and were previously unavailable on streaming services. Care Package will also feature some collabs with big names, including J. Cole, Rick Ross, and James Fauntleroy.

Drake’s last studio album, Scorpion, was released in 2018. Earlier this year, Drake re-released his breakout mixtape, So Far Gone on all streaming platforms. He released a pair of songs, “Omerta” and “Money In The Grave”(featuring Rick Ross) earlier this summer to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championships win. Drake also recently appeared on Ross’ single “Gold Roses.”

The release of Care Package also coincides with the kickoff of the rapper’s OVO Fest in Toronto on August 4.

You can check out the full tracklist for Care Package below.