Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are at the start of a life-changing journey, as it was recently revealed that Rihanna is pregnant with their child. Drake, with whom Rihanna famously has some romantic history, appears to not be too pleased by this development. Some suspect his latest meme-worthy moment is a result of his discontent, and after the news broke, many noticed he unfollowed both Rihanna and Rocky on Instagram.

RapTV posted about the news on Instagram, and Rick Ross hilariously took to the comments to write simply, “@wingstop.” Ross owns over two dozen Wingstop locations and it appears he couldn’t resist inserting the restaurant into a viral moment to draw attention to it and promote the brand. As HipHopDX notes, this comes not long after Ross made a similar comment on a post about Ari Lennox’s label troubles in late January.

It’s not likely that Rihanna is going to lose sleep over having one fewer Instagram follower: As of January 16, her account is No. 27 on the list of most followed accounts on the platform and No. 12 among musicians, currently with 120 million followers. For reference, Drake is right in the same neighborhood on that front, as he’s No. 33 and No. 14 on those lists, respectively.

