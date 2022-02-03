Earlier this week, Rihanna shocked the world by revealing she and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The news arrived a little over a year after rumors surfaced about the pair’s romance. The couple shared pictures from a photoshoot they did together in New York, which features Rihanna rocking a pink Chanel jacket that was halfway unbuttoned to show her baby bump. Just a few days after those pictures arrived, Rihanna returns with another one to celebrate the start of Black History Month.

The new picture also showed Rihanna’s baby bump, which she captioned, “How the gang pulled up to black history month.” She also included a pair of pictures from her photoshoot in the Instagram post. Shortly after Rihanna shared the news about her pregnancy, her father Ronald Fenty gave his reaction to it during an interview with TMZ. “When I got the news, I was so excited and ecstatic,” he said. “And I’m just hoping it will have ten fingers and ten toes.” Ronald also revealed his hope for the baby’s gender. “I’m looking for a girl,” he said. “I already have two grandsons, so I’m looking for a daughter now.”

The announcement arrived after her Clara Lionel Foundation pledged $15 million for organizations that are fighting against climate change.