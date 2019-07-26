Drakeo The Ruler may be coming home soon. The Watts rapper was acquitted of murder and attempted murder charges Thursday at the Compton Courthouse in California pertaining to the 2016 murder of 24-year-old Davion Gregory, and the attempted murders of Travis Harvey Broome and Kwentin Polk. In addition, the jury was hung on a second count of criminal street gang conspiracy, though they have until the first of next month to refile the charge.

Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was arrested in January of 2017 due to a felony gun possession by a felon conviction, but he’ll be released next month, based on time served, if the second count of criminal street gang conspiracy isn’t refiled. Like with Tay-K, prosecutors entered Drakeo’s music as evidence in the trial. Drakeo was accused of attempted murder for December 10, 2016 incident in Carson, California, where prosecutors say he and the members of his hip-hop collective Stinc Team attended a party with the intent to kill rapper RJ. The fellow Los Angeles-based rapper was not at the party on the night in question and has said he does not believe he was the target.

However, Drakeo’s brother Ralfy The Plug, born Devante Caldwell, suffered a not-so-similar fate. Ralfy was convicted of two charges, including second-degree commercial burglary and possession of an assault rifle. The latter charge comes with a gang enhancement that inflates his crime charge at least 10 more years. One of the brothers’ associates Kellz, born Mikell Buchanan, was also convicted. Kellz was found guilty of murder and attempted murder. For that, he faces life in prison without parole.