With a resume that features collaborations with a number of artists across many genres, Ty Dolla Sign has solidified himself as one of the guest verse kings in the music industry. It’s a title that eventually pushed him to name his third album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign. With a long list of guest appearances that highlight his ability to find chemistry with whoever he shares a song with, Ty submits another example by standing beside Dwn2earth for a remix of his 2020 track, “Don’t Play With Me.” The original song is housed on Atlantis, a project Dwn2earth released last year, and the new update also comes with a new video featuring the duo.

In the visual, Ty and Dwn2earth bring their talents to a strip club where they spend most of the night throwing money into the sky. While they’re certainly enjoying their time there, the duo also takes a moment to issue a stern warning to the special woman in their respective lives. They ask that she moves cautiously and carefully consider her choices as anything that they deem disrespectful will not be tolerated.

The video arrives after Ty joined DVSN and Mac Miller on “I Believed It.” Ty and DVSN then promised a joint album for fans in the near future after releasing the song. As for Dwn2earth, he’s been fairly quiet since dropping Atlantis last summer.

You can watch the video for “Don’t Play With Me” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.