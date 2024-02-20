The boom of AI-generated music has caused a divide across the industry. While superstars like Drake and Bad Bunny have rejected its rise in popularity. The Recording Academy has embraced the new recording technology. Now, Earthgang is set to show their support for the latest creative wave.

Come Friday, February 23, fans will learn just how far AI can push the boundaries of music thanks to Earthgang’s forthcoming project, Robophobia. In a post on the group’s official Instagram page, Earthgang unveiled the futuristic artwork. This isn’t by any means Earthgang’s first blending technology and music. Earthgang’s 2023 EP EarthGang vs. The Algorithm: RIP Human Art leaned into these concepts.

To give supporters a peek into their minds, the duo shared a note detailing the inspiration behind the upcoming release. “‘Robophobia’ is a sonic dive into a new terrain for [us],” they wrote. “We [will] explore new soundscapes and topics on imperfections, connections, and projections within humanity’s relationship with each other and AI.”

Today (February 19), Earthgang shared the official video for their single, “Blacklight” with Spillage Village, to tease what’s to come. Watch the visual above.

Robophobia is out on 2/23 via Dreamville Records. Find more information here.

