Earthgang Attends Their Own Funeral In Their ‘Die Today’ Video And Denzel Curry Does The Eulogy

Earthgang‘s new song, “Die Today,” offers a scathing look at the ephemeral nature of fake love, so it’s only right that their video similarly lampoons the way rappers often become much more famous after they die. With hilarious bookends featuring a dazed Denzel Curry delivering an unhinged eulogy and an equally funny plot twist toward the end, the video is stuffed with clips from real-life news shows — from Fox News to SNL‘s Weekend Updates — with their deaths as the lead graphic.

There’s also some funny and insightful stuff about the performative nature of social media, as the news sends the Atlanta duo’s follower count skyrocketing and attracts messages from the likes of former President Obama, Elon Musk, Kris Jenner, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This is all especially funny when you consider that Earthgang only has one Billboard Hot 100 charting single (with J. Cole and JID, no less), and has yet to crack the top 40 on the Billboard 200 (their first album, Mirrorland, landed at No. 40, while their last album, Ghetto Gods, came in at No. 114).

But as Vince Staples once pointed out, there is no better album promo than death, and Earthgang’s new video allows them to enjoy its spoils without experiencing its obvious drawbacks. “Die Today” will appear on Earthgang’s upcoming album Earthgang Vs. The Algorithm, alongside the Adam Sandler-approved “Bobby Boucher.” The album is due soon via Dreamville.

Watch the “Die Today” video above.