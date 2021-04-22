Thursday marks Earth Day 2021 and, true to their name, rap duo Earthgang are aiming to make the planet a little healthier. That’s why they’ve teamed up with Atlanta’s Young Middle School to launch a fundraising to build a community food garden at the school.

Earthgang created the initiative on GoFundMe, noting that students at the Young Middle School “reported food insecurity to be one of the biggest barriers to their success in a 2019 student survey.” The fundraiser has a monetary goal of $200,000, and it’s already raised over $10,000. The GoFundMe description states, “Earthgang hopes to inspire healthy eating and activity, lifelong learning and address food insecurity in the community by restoring a plot of donated land and establishing a robust community garden that will seek to strengthen the local community and provide learning to Young Middle School students and their families.”

#EARTHDAY BABY #EARTHGANG

Help us Partner with ATL PUBLIC SCHOOLS @apsupdate to bring a community garden to JCY Middle School 🌿🥒🥬🥦🥕. We’ve seeded $10k 🤟🏾🤟🏾. 🌏🌍🌎 | https://t.co/4TL1j4PPnp #WeAreEartghGang pic.twitter.com/Ph5nPwWZ2d — EARTHGANG #MIRRORLAND OUT NOW GHETTO GODS OTW! (@EarthGang) April 22, 2021

Earthgang’s Olu offered a reason behind their charitable project, saying they hope the garden will impact children for years to come. “It’s nearly impossible to focus on education, mental health and financial stability when you don’t have the basic necessities of proper food, shelter and protection,” he said. “This project is a gift to future generations.”

WowGr8 echoed Olu’s statement, saying, “Sustainable living grows more important with each new generation. Promoting agriculture to youth is essential for changing the scope of what our community considers acceptable nourishment.”

Young Middle School’s Principal Ronald Garlington thanked the rap duo for their support in a statement. “Young Middle School is grateful to Earthgang for their commitment to making the Young Middle School Community Garden a reality,” Garlington said. “Via this garden, students will be provided hands-on learning and problem-solving opportunities, increased environmental awareness and frequent occasions to build strong connections to their community!”

Check out the Young Middle School community garden GoFundMe page here.