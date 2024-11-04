Since before the release of her 2018 debut album, Ella Mai has maintained an elusive public persona. But after the “Not Another Love Song” singer shared her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, Ella Mai slowly began to disappear from the public’s eye.

Today (November 3), Ella Mai reappeared online to announce her surprise EP, 3, to celebrate her birthday.

“AVAILABLE NOW EVERYWHERE! My 30th birthday gift to you all. 3 songs. November 3rd. one of my favorite numbers I’ve missed you all, three times over ❤️,” she wrote in the Instagram post’s caption.

With striking photo of Ella’s profile against an emerald green backdrop, she also revealed some new ink. Behind Ella’s ear you can see her latest tattoo of the number 3. Immediately fans of Ella Mai’s NBA Champion boyfriend and father of her child, Jayson Tatum’s matching body art (viewable here).

After listening to the project, supporters believe 3 is a lover letter to Tatum. On the track “Little Things,” Ella sings: “Be right hеre when you’re wakin’ up / Breakfast on the table, know you like / Eggs, and they’re all scrambled up / Pancakes, bacon, OJ on the side / Packed your bag with extra clothes, your toothbrush in the Louis tote / Love notes for when you on the road / Cleaned your watch and Cuban links / Silk pillowcase for you to take / Boy, you deserve the little things.”

The line hints at Tatum’s demanding sports schedule with the Boston Celtics. This heartfelt fluttering can also be heard on “One Of Those,” where Ella sings: “Girl you better get you one of these / Wake up in the morning, he got flowers at my feet / Get one of these, yeah, I don’t wanna leave / Dancing ’round him got me like a puppet / I’ma let him pull my strings / Get you one of these / Kinda man that get you what you want, then he gon’ give you want you need / I’m just saying get you one of these.”

