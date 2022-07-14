Who could have predicted that when Eminem sang about his daughter Hailie on “’97 Bonnie & Clyde” on the Slim Shady LP, that one day, baby Hailie would grow up to become a social media influencer who is now hosting a podcast?! They grow up so fast. And now, Em’s daughter, Hailie Jade, has announced the Just A Little Shady Podcast.

“Just a little shady podcast is about to drop!” she posted on Instagram yesterday. “This project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!!”

Hailie, 26, who lives in Detroit, filed for a trademark on the podcast according to The Sun. The company name is “Hailie Jade, LLC” and lists its purpose as “Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of a celebrity influencer discussing autobiographical topics, influencer lifestyle, and personal growth.” If Hailie’s listening habits are any indication, it’s a good bet that the podcast will indeed talk about her rapper Dad. While that’s about as much info as is available on the content of the podcast, Hailie also prompted followers to subscribe to her YouTube channel, “…To see a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about.” As of press time, the YouTube channel had zero videos up.