Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner hasn’t played in an NBA game since the middle of last month due to a stress reaction in his left foot. He was set to be re-evaluated two weeks after the injury, but it remains to be seen if his next game will be in a Pacers jersey. That’s because his name has come up multiple times in trade rumors. As we wait to see what happens with him, Turner used some of his recovery time to make a giant, $100,000 bet.

ARE YOU EVER GONNA MAKE THE ALL STAR TEAM? @Original_Turner https://t.co/5I35TEugUr — MEGATRON 🤖🏆 (@_babytron) February 9, 2022

Turner was joking with people on Twitter when rising Detroit rapper BabyTron stepped in to throw a jab at him. “ARE YOU EVER GONNA MAKE THE ALL STAR TEAM @Original_Turner,” BabyTron wrote. Turner issued his response, but not without checking out some of BabyTron’s music. “@_babytron No [cap] i have no idea who you are but I just listened and you ain’t bad… wager sumn,” Turner wrote. “I make an all star team or you get a billboard top 10 single.” He then placed his wager for the bet, writing, “Put 100 k onnit [handshake emoji].”

BabyTron seemed quite excited to make the bet as he eagerly replied, “ITS ON [handshake emoji].” As for BabyTron’s rap career, he’s quite the active artist, having released four projects in 2021: Lewis & Clark, Dookie Brothers 2, Luka Tronic, and Bin Reaper 2.