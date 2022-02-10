Myles Turner 2021 vs. Chicago Bulls
Getty Image
Music

Myles Turner And Detroit Rapper BabyTron Shook Hands On A $100,000 Bet

by: InstagramTwitter

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner hasn’t played in an NBA game since the middle of last month due to a stress reaction in his left foot. He was set to be re-evaluated two weeks after the injury, but it remains to be seen if his next game will be in a Pacers jersey. That’s because his name has come up multiple times in trade rumors. As we wait to see what happens with him, Turner used some of his recovery time to make a giant, $100,000 bet.

Turner was joking with people on Twitter when rising Detroit rapper BabyTron stepped in to throw a jab at him. “ARE YOU EVER GONNA MAKE THE ALL STAR TEAM @Original_Turner,” BabyTron wrote. Turner issued his response, but not without checking out some of BabyTron’s music. “@_babytron No [cap] i have no idea who you are but I just listened and you ain’t bad… wager sumn,” Turner wrote. “I make an all star team or you get a billboard top 10 single.” He then placed his wager for the bet, writing, “Put 100 k onnit [handshake emoji].”

BabyTron seemed quite excited to make the bet as he eagerly replied, “ITS ON [handshake emoji].” As for BabyTron’s rap career, he’s quite the active artist, having released four projects in 2021: Lewis & Clark, Dookie Brothers 2, Luka Tronic, and Bin Reaper 2.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The New Big Thief Album Is A Masterpiece
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
×