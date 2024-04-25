Once upon a time, in 2014, Big Sean dropped his multi-platinum-certified single “I Don’t F*ck With You” featuring E-40. In 2024, Big Sean does not f*ck with X (formerly Twitter). More specifically, the bots infiltrating the platform post-Elon Musk.

“It’s hornier than Pornhub on here, sheesh,” the Detroit rapper posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night, April 23. “Damn near gotta be dolo just to open dis b*tch up… this is NOT one them tweets to drop no freaky sh*t under either.”

Its hornier than pornhub on here, sheesh. Damn near gotta be dolo just to open dis b*tch up… this is NOT one them tweets to drop no freaky shit under either — Sean Don (@BigSean) April 24, 2024

Earlier Tuesday, Big Sean was revealed as the latest Essence cover star. The accompanying cover story written by Elijah Watson explored Big Sean’s experience as a relatively new father, including Sean’s admission that he has enjoyed “slowing down and focusing solely on Noah.” (He and Jhené Aiko welcomed Noah in November 2022.)

In late March, Big Sean released “Precision,” which preceded his announcement of a forthcoming self-help book, Go Higher: Five Practices For Purpose, Success, And Inner Peace.

“I’m excited about a lot of things we’ve got dropping this year,” Big Sean said, in part, in a video posted on Instagram on April 3. “A lot of new music, new projects, but aside from the music, it’s another project that’s been years in the making that’s finally time — I can’t even believe it, for real.”

He continued, “I’ve always been about speaking from the heart, following your intuition, checking in with yourself mentally, because that’s how I was raised.”

And so, it goes without saying that Big Sean was raised better than those acting up on X.

Go Higher is out 10/8 via Simon & Schuster. Find more information here.