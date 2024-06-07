Eminem is outside for the summer. The Detroit previously made his way back to the spotlight with the announcement of his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) and the release of its lead single “Houdini.” Eminem have his live debut of the song during the “Live From Detroit: The Concert At Michigan Central” show which celebrating the reopening of the refurbished Michigan Central, a historical landmark in Detroit. The show itself was co-executive produced by Eminem and his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg. It also featured performances by Diana Ross, Jack White, Big Sean, Fantasia, Jelly Roll, Common, Slum Village, the Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, and Melissa Etheridge.

Eminem and Jelly Roll – Sing For The Moment – performance at Michigan Central Station, (June 6, 2024).

Eminem was not originally on the bill of performers for the night, but it’s no surprise that he joined in on the fun to perform a few songs. Eminem’s surprise set included the live debut of “Houdini,” a performance of “Not Afraid” and “Welcome To Detroit” with Trick Trick, and a special rendition of “Sing For The Moment” with Jelly Roll who stepped in to sing Steven Tyler’s parts on the classic record.

HOUDINI – EMINEM [FULL PERFORMANCE AT MICHIGAN CENTRAL]

“Timing worked out for us fortunately great because we just dropped a single — that wasn’t always the case when we agreed to jump on board,” Rosenberg said about Eminem’s performance according to Billboard. “We weren’t sure we were going to have new music out. It happened to work out great, and it became an opportunity to perform a new song.”

The “Live From Detroit: The Concert At Michigan Central” was livestreamed on Peacock and will be edited into a one-hour NBC special at 7pm PST/EST on June 9. As for Eminem, he’s weeks away from the release of em>The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) which Billboard says will arrive on July 5.

You can watch Eminem’s performances of “Houdini” and “Sing For The Moment” in the videos above.