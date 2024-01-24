Director Cole Bennett has been a force in hip-hop for over a decade. Through his Lyrical Lemonade blog, which has since become an imprint and a brand, Bennett has helped highlight the works of several rappers and singers, and created visual elements for their music. This week, Bennett and the Lyrical Lemonade brand will release their first ever compilation album, All Is Yellow.
With a stacked list of collaborators and some already iconic videos, All Is Yellow is a hotly anticipated release. We’ve put together a nifty guide to the upcoming project ahead of it’s imminent release.
Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Release Date
All Is Yellow is out 1/26 via Def Jam. Find more information here.
Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Tracklist
1. “Fly Away” Feat. Sheck Wes, Ski Mask The Slump God, and JID
2. “Guitar In My Room” Feat. Lil Durk and Kid Cudi
3. “Say Ya Grace” Feat. Chief Keef and Lil Yachty
4. “This My Life” Feat. Lil Tecca, The Kid Laroi, and Lil Skies
5. “First Night” Feat. Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, and Lil B
6. “Special” Feat. Latto, Swae Lee, and Aminé
7. “With The Fish” Feat. $not and 6 Dogs
8. “Doomsday” Feat. Juice WRLD and Cordae
9. “Doomsday Pt. 2” Feat. Eminem
10. “Fallout” Feat. Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty, and Joey Badass
11. “Equilibrium” Feat. BabyTron and G Herbo
12. “Hello There” Feat. Corbin, Lil Tracy, and Black Kray
13. “Hummingbird” Feat. UMI, Sahbabii, and Teezo Touchdown
14. “Stop Giving Me Advice” Feat. Jack Harlow and Dave
Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Singles
So far, “Doomsday,” “Guitar In My Room,” “Hello There,” “Stop Giving Me Advice,” and “Fallout” have been released as the album’s singles.
Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Features
All Is Yellow boasts a stacked list of collaborators, including Latto, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Teezo Touchdown, Joey Badass, Lil Yachty, and more.
Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Album Cover Artwork
You can see the All Is Yellow artwork below.
Lyrical Lemonade’s Upcoming Tour Dates
As of now, a tour supporting the All Is Yellow album has not yet been announced.
Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.