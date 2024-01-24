Director Cole Bennett has been a force in hip-hop for over a decade. Through his Lyrical Lemonade blog, which has since become an imprint and a brand, Bennett has helped highlight the works of several rappers and singers, and created visual elements for their music. This week, Bennett and the Lyrical Lemonade brand will release their first ever compilation album, All Is Yellow. With a stacked list of collaborators and some already iconic videos, All Is Yellow is a hotly anticipated release. We’ve put together a nifty guide to the upcoming project ahead of it’s imminent release.

Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Release Date All Is Yellow is out 1/26 via Def Jam. Find more information here. Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Tracklist 1. “Fly Away” Feat. Sheck Wes, Ski Mask The Slump God, and JID

2. “Guitar In My Room” Feat. Lil Durk and Kid Cudi

3. “Say Ya Grace” Feat. Chief Keef and Lil Yachty

4. “This My Life” Feat. Lil Tecca, The Kid Laroi, and Lil Skies

5. “First Night” Feat. Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Cochise, Denzel Curry, and Lil B

6. “Special” Feat. Latto, Swae Lee, and Aminé

7. “With The Fish” Feat. $not and 6 Dogs

8. “Doomsday” Feat. Juice WRLD and Cordae

9. “Doomsday Pt. 2” Feat. Eminem

10. “Fallout” Feat. Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty, and Joey Badass

11. “Equilibrium” Feat. BabyTron and G Herbo

12. “Hello There” Feat. Corbin, Lil Tracy, and Black Kray

13. “Hummingbird” Feat. UMI, Sahbabii, and Teezo Touchdown

14. “Stop Giving Me Advice” Feat. Jack Harlow and Dave

Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Singles So far, “Doomsday,” “Guitar In My Room,” “Hello There,” “Stop Giving Me Advice,” and “Fallout” have been released as the album’s singles. Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow Features All Is Yellow boasts a stacked list of collaborators, including Latto, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Teezo Touchdown, Joey Badass, Lil Yachty, and more.