Fall Out Boy Are Sorry You Had To Hear Their Song ‘Centuries’ An Ungodly Amount Of Times On ESPN

02.01.15 3 years ago 6 Comments
Fall Out Boy Apologize for ESPN "Centuries"

If you’ve tuned into ESPN to watch the College Football Playoffs, chances are you’ve heard Fall Out Boy’s “Centuries” about 42 billion times. (Give or take another 1 billion.) Yeah sure, initially the song might’ve seemed like a catchy, somewhat inspirational anthem — a fine choice of music by the sports overlords. But then, upon the 1,000th listen, you officially cracked and every subsequent play of the track has since sucked a little bit of life from you. Well, it just so happens that Fall Out Boy realize the pain they’ve put this country through. In fact, they’ve even apologized for it.

During a recent interview with FOX Sports, bassist Pete Wentz was asked if he had caught the playoffs on TV, saying:

“I watched it a little bit. It’s a little bit crazy to watch with your song in it so much. People are always, ‘Hey it’s starting to get annoying!'”

Asked whether he’d like to be forgiven for such treason, Wentz conceded:

“We realize that it was to the point where it was getting under people’s skin. We didn’t really know that’s how it was going to be, because obviously this was the first college playoffs and stuff.”

He added, “But, at the same time, there’s was a lot of people who probably wouldn’t have heard of our band who have heard of it. Hopefully we didn’t annoy you too badly!” I don’t think the word “annoy” quite captures it, Petey, but I appreciate the sentiment…

