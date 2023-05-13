While the Fast And Furious movies always promise to be action-packed, equally as thrilling are their accompanying soundtracks. Each of the Fast soundtracks usually contains a good mix of rap, hip-hop, and R&B tracks, and the soundtrack for Fast X is no different.

The Fast X soundtrack will arrive next Friday, in tandem with the movie. Ahead of its release, a few songs from the soundtrack have dropped, including an updated version of Daddy Yankee‘s “Gasolina” with Myke Towers, as well as “Toretto” by J Balvin. Another song, YG‘s “Let’s Ride” features Ty Dolla $ign, Lambo4oe, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and posthumous vocals from The Notorious B.I.G.

Jimin of BTS is also set to release a new song from the soundtrack called “Angel Pt. 1,” which will feature Kodak Black, Muni Long, NLE Choppa, and JVKE.

You can see the soundtrack’s cover art and full tracklist below.

1. Kai Cenat – “The End of The Road Begins (Intro)”

2. Lil Durk – “Spinnin'” Feat. EST Gee

3. Anti Da Menace & Luh Tyler – “Get It”

4. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Dermot Kennedy & Bailey Zimmerman – “Won’t Back Down”

5. Kodak Black & NLE Choppa – “Angel Pt. 1” Feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long

6. 24kGoldn, Kane Brown & G Herbo – “My City”

7. Lil T Jay, Friday & Khi Infinite – “Countin’ On You”

8. Cootie, BiC Fizzle & Big X Tha Plug – “SupaFly”

9. Babyface Ray, BabyTron & Peezy – “Reaper”

10. NLE Choppa & Nardo Wick – “Steppers”

11. Kordhell & Key Glock – “9 In My Hand (Fast X Remix)”

12. Suicide Boys – “Datura”

13. BIA – “Furious”

14. J Balvin – “Toretto”

15. Maria Becerra – “Te Cura”

16. Justin Quiles, Dalex & Santa Fe Klan – “Sigue La Fiesta”

17. Daddy Yankee – “Gasolina (Safari Riot Remix)” Feat. Myke Towers

18. Skrillex – “Vai Sentando” Feat. Ludmilla, King Doudou & DUKI

19. ANNA – “Bando (Fast X Remix)” Feat. MadMan & Gemitaiz

20. YG & The Notorious B.I.G – “Let’s Ride” Feat. Lambo4oe, Ty Dolla Sign & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

21. Jessie Murph – Nothing Else Matters”

The Fast X Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out 5/19 via Artist Partner Group and Universal Studios. Find more information here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.