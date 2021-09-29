FaZe Clan has built a reputation as a haven for some of the coolest personalities in e-sports, with ties to basketball through LeBron’s son FaZe Bronny and plenty of hype in the ever-growing gaming community. FaZe has always made it clear that their scope stretches well beyond just e-sports or video games, though, with a focus on becoming one of the biggest lifestyle brands in the space.

And that’s not the only space the brand is intent on conquering, as they made clear this week with the announcement of their first musician and gamer, FaZe Kaysan. Check out his introduction video below:

Announcing our first official step into music. Introducing FaZe @Kaysan pic.twitter.com/ocxmkfORtG — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) September 27, 2021

Not content to simply roll out this artist with a walkthrough detailing how cool his every day life is, the company also shared a new song that was co-produced by Kaysan and Wondagurl. And while plenty of hip-hop artists thrive off the collaboration ecosystem, Kaysan is coming out of the gate strong with a pair of rappers on his debut single that plenty of fledgling artists would be thrilled to have co-signs from — Future and Lil Durk. On the production side, Wondagurl was also thrilled to be involved and praised Kaysan’s enthusiasm.

“It was a lot of fun connecting with Kaysan on this project,” WondaGurl said of the track. “He has a great vibe and is super enthusiastic, two things that are really important to me when I’m working with new artists. Kaysan has a vision for himself and is driven to succeed and make his mark.”