Flau’jae’s New Video Shows Off Her ‘Legendary Flows’ At LSU’s Arena

NCAA’s women’s basketball season officially tips off this Sunday, but although LSU’s junior guard Flau’jae Johnson has had her hands full with the team’s as-yet-undefeated preseason schedule, she’s still found time for her second career. In addition to averaging 22 points and 6 rebounds a game, Flau’jae moonlights as a rapper — and she’s just as skilled off the court as she is on it. She proves as much in the video for her new song “Legendary Flows,” which was shot at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center — best known as the home arena for LSU’s Tigers basketball teams.

“Legendary Flows” appears on the deluxe version of Flau’jae’s Best of Both Worlds EP, which updated the Savannah native’s June debut with four new tracks, including “Big Bag,” “Lone Survivor,” “Master Plan,” and “Red Toes.” It continued her strong musical showing in 2024, which included collaborating with Wyclef Jean on “Paper Right,” her anticipated Lil Wayne collaboration “Came Out A Beast,” and her inclusion on Culture Jam’s WNBA collaboration, “Can’t Get Enough” with BIA and Lakeyah.

As solid as her rap career has been, it looks like Flau’jae’s future still very much lies with basketball — at least, for now. The NCAA champion has the opportunity to acquire its second national championship of Johnson’s tenure, this time with Flau’jae herself at the helm. Their tune-up exhibition games have included a 117-44 blowout against Charleston Southern and a 95-36 beatdown of Northwestern State in the past month. While that’s no guarantee they’ll flatten ranked opponents the same way, it’s a good indicator they aren’t resting on their laurels.

You can watch Flau’jae’s “Legendary Flows” video above.