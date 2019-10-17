Frank Ocean Is Hosting A Queer Club Night In New York, Inspired By The ’80s Club Scene

Frank Ocean recently said about his upcoming music, “I’ve been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs, and so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic.” With that in mind, the latest news from Ocean makes sense: He is hosting a queer club night in New York.

The night is called PrEP+, the name of which is inspired by the HIV prevention drug pre-exposure prophylaxis. The evening is meant to pay “homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug had been invented in that era,” as press materials note. The event is credited to Blonded, aka the name of Ocean’s radio show and Instagram handle. The following house rules have been put in place:

“House Rules:

No photos or videos are allowed

Consent is mandatory

Zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form of discrimination

The dance floor is for dancing.”

As for getting into this event, it appears to be an exclusive ordeal. Press materials note that tickets “have been distributed” already, and ticket holders will find out where the event is being held on the night of. The date has also yet to be revealed, but the event is set to begin at 10 p.m.

Check out the PrEP+ poster below.