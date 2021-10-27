french-montana.jpg
French Montana Responds To A ‘Squid Game’ Meme That Trolled His Music

Last month, the Korean Netflix show Squid Game arrived and quickly became the biggest series launch ever in the service’s history. Thanks to its popularity, Squid Game has become a talking point across social media and the entertainment world. Memes have flown wild. There have been parodies on SNL. And there’s been debates about the potentially dodgy subtitles. The latest example is when a Twitter user took an image from the show to create a scenario that involved French Montana. “For the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features,” they wrote. However, French Montana was not amused.

The rapper caught wind of the tweets and demonstrated that the task was not hard at all. French rattled off a number of his songs: “Ain’t Worried About Nothin,” “Sanctuary,” “F*ck With Me Get A Bag,” “Don’t Panic,” “Everything’s A Go,” “Famous,” “Shot Caller,” “Devil Want My Soul,” “Henny And My 44,” “What It Look Like,” “Salam Alaikum,” “Hotel Bathroom,” and “I’m So Special.” He also left a harsh comment for the person who posted the tweet: “Now eat a d*ck,” he wrote. “I’m dropping a solo track this week.”

You can view the original tweet and French Montana’s response above.

