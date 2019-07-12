Getty Image

Future, the summer 2019 city boys captain, has enlisted the services of Meek Mill and Doe Boy to provide his team and fans with a summer anthem. The single comes on the heels of Future’s seven-track EP Save Me, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 last month.

A change of pace from the singing Future emphasized on his last two full-length releases, Future uses the hook as an opportunity to let fans know he’s still a city boy at heart, despite recent cuts such as ‘Xanax Damage’ and ‘Shotgun’. “Perrier-Jouët, no tap water, this the real face,” Future raps on the hook. “F*ck the b*tch, broke her heart, she think we still dating.” Shifting to the main theme of the song, Future warns his adversaries they don’t want smoke. “Got a 100 shooters sittin’ outside,” Future raps on the chorus “Got a 100 shooters sittin’ outside.”

All three artists take turns boasting about their money, the women they’ve had and their sets (which all include 100 shooters minimum) to provide another stable trap-banger for the trio, respectively. Toward the end of the summer next month, Future and Meek Mill will take this track and their catalogs on the road on their co-headlining Legendary Nights tour. Special guests include Megan Thee Stallion, YG and Mustard (formerly DJ Mustard). The tour will officially start in St. Louis on August 28 and conclude in October.

