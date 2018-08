Future finally released his sophomore album, Honest, this week, and to celebrate, he performed “Move That Dough” with Pusha T and the Roots on last night’s The Tonight Show. Not familiar with “Move That Dough”? That’s because on the album, it’s called “Move That Dope.” Apparently NBC is cool with peacocking comedy, but not, “Young n*gga move that dope.” Double standards.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL