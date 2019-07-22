Getty Image

Future has released multiple projects this year but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping up a breakneck recording pace — and with it, new songs that seem to fall out of the sky without warning to remind us all that Future never stops working. This time, Future once again embraces his rhythmic sensibilities over a looming beat from Metro Boomin, boasting that he won’t buy rings for anyone other than himself. Check it out below.

2019 has been a busy year for the trap rapper, who started the year coming clean on full-length album The Wizrd and waxed romantic on Save Me. It’ll continue to be one later on as well; Future is one of the top-billed artists on the upcoming Legendary Nights tour along with Meek Mill. The duo will be supported by fast-rising rap queen Megan Thee Stallion and Compton gangsta rapper YG. Future will also headline Rolling Loud in the Bay Area.

Future, meanwhile, continues to release new singles at a rate rivaling McDonald’s burgers and fries, with “100 Shooters” and “Out The Mud” keeping his name ringing in the streets. On top of all that, he and Drake have been hinting at a sequel to their 2015 album What A Time To Be Alive, which their teases suggest could be popping up sooner rather than later.