Future puts on one hell of a performance on Ferg’s new single “Allure,” but some fans think that his verse has a particular target in mind with one line in particular: Gunna, who some rap fans still see as a supposed snitch after the Alford plea that helped him avoid the seemingly interminable trial against his YSL Records boss, Young Thug.

“I’m just a street n****, just rappin’, my day ones went fed / You done took a plea on my slime, won’t be surprise if you ended up dead,” Future raps. Some fans have interpreted this as a shot at Gunna, who has faced criticism from several former collaborators like Future, including Lil Baby and Lil Durk.

Future on his new Ferg feature 👀 “You done took a plea on my slime, won't be surprise if you ended up d*ad” pic.twitter.com/JAeoyNJsJW — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 4, 2024

Fans who think Gunna and Future have beef — you know, the ones who learn about hip-hop culture on the internet instead of from real life — are overlooking a great many details, though, including that many, many, many rappers make the same generic threat in their music, and most of them don’t even know Gunna (and, if we’re being completely honest, aren’t even from the lifestyle they portray on their songs).

Gunna himself isn’t really sweating the speculation; after supposedly being removed from Future’s new album, Mixtape Pluto, Gunna denied any personal friction between the two. “It’s not personal,” he wrote on social media. “It’s just business.” Does that mean we’ll never see a sequel to “Pushin’ P” featuring the two? Listen, if Gucci Mane and Jeezy can put their differences aside — even if only temporarily — then their spiritual successors ought to be able to, as well.