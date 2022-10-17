glorilla october 2022
GloRilla Loved Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders Celebrating His Touchdown With Her Signature Dance

GloRilla is everywhere, including the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field. Miles Sanders scored the opening touchdown of the home team’s Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys last night (October 16). The Philadelphia Eagles running back hit the GloRilla dance, joined by wide receiver Quez Watkins and tight end Dallas Goedert.

“Y’all I luv football so much like it’s the only sport I’ll ever watch so for dem to be hitting my jook move is crazzzyyyy,” the Memphis rapper tweeted with the heart and laugh-cry emojis. “Shoutout to the eagles & giants.”

The move began with GloRilla’s breakthrough single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd, which led to her signing to Yo Gotti’s CMG Records this summer. “Tomorrow,” her single from the label’s compilation project Gangsta Art, received the remix treatment from Cardi B, resulting in “Tomorrow 2.”

Last week, the New York Giants celebrated their 27-22 upset victory over the Green Bay Packers in London by blasting “Tomorrow 2” in the locker room. Defensive end Jihad Ward went live on Instagram, showing the team dancing and rapping along to the track. Cardi tweeted, “LMAAAAOOOOOOOOO …love that for them ….AHAAAAA.”

“Tomorrow 2” debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, becoming GloRilla’s first top-10 entry and Cardi’s 11th.

The Eagles improved to 6-0 by defeating the Cowboys 26-17, and GloRilla’s current run is just as dominant. The surging star will drop the aptly titled Anyways, Life’s Great… next month.

Anyways, Life’s Great… is out 11/11 via CMG and Interscope. Pre-save it here.

