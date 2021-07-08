Sometimes, you can tell an artist is good just from their name alone. That’s the impression I got upon seeing the title “Goon Des Garcons,” and I am proud to inform you that he lives right up to that expectation with his UPROXX Sessions performance of “Clanks.”

The cleverly named rapper is a recent Los Angeles transplant by way of small-town Arkansas, signed to Def Jam, and tapped in with underground fan favorites like Fredo Bang, Landstrip Chip, and Reese Laflare. Musically, he takes plenty of inspiration from Kanye adherents like Kid Cudi and Travis Scott, but with the rebellious sonic proclivities of wavemakers like Tyler The Creator and the artists influenced by him such as Kevin Abstract and AG Club. It’s energetic and confident, yet down-to-earth and just quirky enough to stand apart from the pack. Stay tuned, because something tells me you’ll be seeing this name a lot more often very soon.

Watch Goon Des Garcons’ cocky performance of “Clanks” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.