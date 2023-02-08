The 2023 Grammy Awards Reached A Three-Year High For CBS

The Grammys on Sunday night were packed with memorable moments. There was definitely some chaos, from Harry Styles’ performance not going as planned to Cardi B allegedly breaking up a fight between Quavo and Offset. But there was also an abundance of exciting, groundbreaking moments, like Kim Petras being the first openly trans woman to receive a Grammy and Beyonce breaking the record for most Grammys of all time.

It looks like it was an overall success, especially when it comes to how many watchers tuned in. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Grammys reached a three-year high for CBS. It brought in 12.55 million viewers, which is 31% higher than last year’s 9.59 million people. However, it unfortunately doesn’t compare to the number of viewers they received before the pandemic.

One of the unexpected turns of the night was when Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” won Song of The Year — a category full of big hits. “I’m so surprised,” she said in an interview shortly after winning, “because there were just massively talented, great tunes that represented tremendous excitement of the public, both in sales and just No. 1 and big smashing hits, and my little record was, you know… I’m so glad to be nominated. I was very surprised, but holding up our end of the American roots and my generation, that was… made me very proud. So… I don’t know, I love it.”