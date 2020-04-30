Offset put on a livestream concert to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank yesterday (April 29), and he was joined by Saint Jhn, Gunna, Rich The Kid, and Young Thug. The event had a number of highlights, but one of the most interesting takeaways was when Thug told the story about the time he says he “kinda died” due to liver and kidney failure.

He said, “I kinda just stayed in the bed and I was like, ‘Yo, call the ambulance. I can’t move my body.’ Then later, when the ambulance came, I couldn’t get out of the bed. They had to get me out of the bed, basically. I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn’t move. I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure. And I kinda had sorta passed away, like I kinda died. I was in the hospital for like 17 days. I left the hospital, my mom didn’t trust it. So I left the hospital, went to another hospital, they was like, ‘Man, you got liver and kidney failure. You supposed to be dead. Basically, you’ve been dead.’ I’ve been killed before.”

Young Thug details the time he almost passed away from liver and kidney failure 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2lxr76wzXU — THUGGER DAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) April 30, 2020

There were a couple instances over the past few months where Thug found himself in the hospital for reasons that weren’t publicly disclosed, once in September and again this past January. It’s not clear if either of those visits are related to Thug’s story. The good news, ultimately, is that he seems to be doing just fine now.

Watch Thug tell the tale above.