In today’s generation of rap, Gunna and Polo G stand as two of the most popular names within the genre. The success they portrayed over the last couple of years is direct proof of this, in addition to the work from early in their careers. So it’s no surprise that Kawhi Leonard recruited them both to appear on his upcoming compilation project titled Culture Jam. The duo’s song, titled “Waves,” leans more into Gunna’s lane as it features production the YSL rapper might use for his own work, but nothing too out of the box for Polo G as he flows smoothly on the new track.

Kawhi dropping a project, here he is teasing a track from it with NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave pic.twitter.com/Zgmi0m46sR — heysocialmedia (@zamnzapitalism) May 4, 2021

Leonard shared additional details about the project back in May. “Culture Jam will always be a platform where creators’ ideas and talents come to life and serve our families and communities,” he said in a statement. “As an athlete that loves family, music, culture, and community, it was extremely important for me to build a space where all these elements thrive. Culture Jam’s significance is not only timely but it is also necessary.” The first single from the project was NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave’s “Everything Different.”

The new track is also not the first time the the two rapper’s have worked together. Back in 2019, Gunna and Lil Baby teamed up to join Polo G for “Pop Out Again,” a song of the Chicago rapper’s debut album, Die A Legend.

Press play on Gunna and Polo G’s latest collaboration in the video above.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.