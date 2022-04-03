Gunna put forth another highlight moment in his stellar 2022 year through a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. His debut appearance on the show came after he kicked off the year with his third album DS4EVER. It’s highlighted by “Pushin P” with Future and Young Thug as well as other records with the likes of 21 Savage, Drake, Chloe Bailey, Lil Baby, G Herbo, and more. DS4EVER went on to be Gunna’s second No. 1 album following 2020’s Wunna. During his SNL appearance, he celebrated the album with performances of “Pushin P” and “Banking On Me,” but he also made sure to have some fun with some of the show’s cast members.

During last night’s episode of SNL, Gunna teamed up with Pete Davidson, Simon Rex (aka Dirt Nasty), and Chris Redd for a rap about “short-ass movies.” The group gave quick reactions to short films like The Lion King and Austin Powers while joking about longer ones like Amadeus, Once Upon A Time In America and Heat. Elsewhere in the sketch, Davidson goes to see the new three-hour Batman movie and ends up pissing his pants. The group even slips in a joke about Judd Apatow’s The King Of Staten Island, which stars Davidson and clocks in at 137 minutes

You can watch the sketch about “short-ass movies” above.

