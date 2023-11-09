Here Are The Honeyland Festival Set Times For 2023

Honeyland Festival is returning to Sugar Land, Texas this weekend, with performances being held on November 11 and 12. The lineup also has some pretty cool acts not to miss. Each day, the doors will open at noon, with welcoming sets starting at the same time. For those who are going or even just considering, here’s what to know about the 2023 set times.

On Saturday, Dende will play from 2:10-2:40 p.m. on the Beats Stage, followed by Spinall at 4:10-4:40, Uproxx cover star Chlöe at 5:10-55, Tobe Nwigwe at 6:35-7:20, Summer Walker at 8:00-9:00, and Miguel closing things out on that stage from 9:40-10:55. There will also be unique experiences, including over at the Pepsi Park @ Honeyland, where attendees can play games like Stacked Uno at 7 p.m. or Spades from 9:00-11:00 at night.

Then, for the second day on Sunday, the Beats Stage keeps things going with an equally strong lineup. Tay Powers kicks things off at 1:00 p.m.. From there, Lenora will play from 2:10-2:40, Coco Jones from 3:20-3:50, Lucky Day from 4:30-5:15, Tems from 5:55-6:40, Houston All-Stars from 7:25-8:25, and finally, Mary J. Blige playing from 9:05-10:20. For those interested in checking out the games, the closing night one is something called Grown Folks Recess — which runs from 9:00-11:00 again.

Check out the complete Honeyland Festival set times for 2023 below. More information can also be found here.

