As documentarians , networks , event organizers , award shows and more celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Mitchell & Ness revealed their unique way of paying homage to the genre. Hip-hop is a culture that extends far beyond its most popular pilar, namely rap music. Since its inception, everyone who emerged in the scene has curated a flavorful fashion sense.

How To Buy Mitchell & Ness’ Rap Label Throwback Jerseys

Mitchell & Ness’ rap label throwback jerseys, as part of their Hip-Hop Heritage Jersey Collection, will be made available to ComplexCon 2023 attendees first on November 17 and 18. After which the items will be made available on the company’s official website here. Each item will fall in the $275 to $325 price range.

In a statement, Mitchell & Ness CEO Eli Kumekpor spoke about the line. “We are thrilled this partnership presents fans a unique opportunity to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary as well as their favorite artists and labels through this collection,” he said. “These jerseys represent an era that revolutionized music, fashion, and popular culture, and we’re proud to honor that legacy.”

View the jerseys including includes the re-release of JAY-Z’s 2003 Roc-A-Fella Records coveted piece below.