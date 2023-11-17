Yesterday (November 16), Snoop Dogg shocked the world with the following announcement shared on social media: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Is Snoop, perhaps the biggest cannabis icon of all time, really done with smoking weed? Who knows. His specific phrasing of “give up smoke” may be a little suspicious. Maybe Snoop’s generating viral attention to later introduce a line of edibles on the way? Whatever the case may be, his words have had a clear impact, and that includes on some fellow rappers, who saw what Snoop said and decided to give up weed.

After Snoop shared his announcement, Meek Mill re-posted it on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!”

Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental! https://t.co/NYAJ9BzJ6e — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 16, 2023

Coi Leray was also moved by Snoop’s post, as she declared in an Instagram Story that she plans to stop smoking after Thanksgiving next week.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had quite the reaction, too.

