This August, Yankee Stadium will host Hip-Hop 50 Live, a star-studded concert paying homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. To call the lineup “star-studded” would be doing it an injustice; it’s fair to say that the names billed include nothing short of hip-hop legends. Headlined by rap pioneers Run-DMC, the lineup includes Common, Eve, Fat Joe, Ghostface Killah, Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Lil Wayne, Lupe Fiasco, Remy Ma, Slick Rick, Snoop Dogg, T.I., Trina, and more.

Hip-hop pioneers Grandmaster Caz, Kool Herc, Melle Mel, and Roxanne Shante will headline a Pillars of Hip-Hop set, while Eve, Kim, Remy, and Trina will front a Queens Of Hip-Hop set. DJs such as Battlecat, Clark Kent, Mannie Fresh, and Marley Marl will spin, as well.

The event is billed for August 11, 2023 — which is what’s remembered as hip-hop’s official 50th birthday, the anniversary of the Kool Herc-led block party widely recognized as the moment the culture officially gelled into the foundation of what came after. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 8.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Run said, “I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” while his partner-in-rhyme DMC added, “August is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So ’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!”

You can find more info here.