Music

Criterion Channel Is Celebrating Hip-Hop 50 By Streaming Classic Films Like ‘Belly’ And ‘Wild Style’

The Hip-Hop 50 celebrations continue. The Criterion Channel throws its hat into the ring, announcing that it’ll start streaming a “mixtape” of pivotal hip-hop films in August to highlight the culture’s rich film history and influence on cinema. Included in the collection will be documentaries like Style Wars and Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest, early features such as Wild Style and Krush Groove, and of course, what hip-hop film collection would be complete without Hype Williams’ hood classic feature debut, Belly?

It looks like the collection will be released onto the platform in roughly chronological order, mirroring hip-hop’s growth from a local youth movement with films like Beat Street and Krush Groove coming in August, while September will see entries from the late ’80s and early ’90s when hip-hop began to burst onto the national scene. Those will include Boyz n the Hood, Do the Right Thing, and Poetic Justice. Then, in November, you can watch the triumph of the platinum era, Belly, as well as its sequel Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (which suggests that maybe Criterion couldn’t secure rights to quite as many of hip-hop’s most important feature films as perhaps it would’ve liked).

For a list of more hip-hop films — specifically documentaries — worth checking out, here’s a list we wrote a few years ago.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×