Last Friday, Gunna released his first single of the year, “Bittersweet.” Today, he revealed that “bittersweet” will also be the theme and title of his next tour, the Bittersweet Tour, with Flo Milli. The title appears to continue the thematic thread from Gunna’s last full-length release A Gift And A Curse, as well as sharing the opener from his Gift and Curse shows in LA and New York last year. Those shows marked Gunna’s return to the stage after spending much of 2022 in jail, while the Bittersweet Tour will be his first since 2019.
How To Buy Tickets For Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour
If you want to go to Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour, tickets go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com. If you happen to have a Citi card, though, you can access presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 21 at 10 AM local time at citientertainment.com.
Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour Dates
05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
* festival date, without Flo Milli
