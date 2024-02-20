Last Friday, Gunna released his first single of the year, “ Bittersweet .” Today, he revealed that “bittersweet” will also be the theme and title of his next tour, the Bittersweet Tour, with Flo Milli. The title appears to continue the thematic thread from Gunna’s last full-length release A Gift And A Curse , as well as sharing the opener from his Gift and Curse shows in LA and New York last year. Those shows marked Gunna’s return to the stage after spending much of 2022 in jail, while the Bittersweet Tour will be his first since 2019.

How To Buy Tickets For Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour

If you want to go to Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour, tickets go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com. If you happen to have a Citi card, though, you can access presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 21 at 10 AM local time at citientertainment.com.

Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour Dates

05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum

06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *

06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

* festival date, without Flo Milli

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.